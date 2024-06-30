Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 493,989
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
