Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 493,989

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.

Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Auctiones - March 20, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Coinhouse - December 14, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1903 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

