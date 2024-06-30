2 Mark 1903 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.

