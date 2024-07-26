Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 198,250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • COINSTORE (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction cgb.fr - October 24, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

