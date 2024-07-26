Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 198,250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (2)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- COINSTORE (3)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (7)
- Höhn (7)
- Katz (3)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (9)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Teutoburger (6)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (7)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search