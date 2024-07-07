Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1902 "Baden". 50 years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 50 years of the reign
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 375,018
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (373)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Baden". 50 years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1458 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
123 ... 18
