Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1902 "Baden". 50 years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 50 years of the reign

Obverse 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" 50 years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" 50 years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 375,018

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (373)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Baden". 50 years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1458 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (4)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aste (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (6)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (9)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (5)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Inasta (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (42)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (6)
  • Künker (26)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Möller (5)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (4)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numismatica Picena (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (5)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (17)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (15)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (15)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
  • Zöttl (8)
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Picena
Date May 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1902 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search