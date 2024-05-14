Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,368
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1364 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
