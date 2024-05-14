Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,368

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 25,000. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1025 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1364 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Holmasto - March 6, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date March 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1902 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search