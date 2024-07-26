Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 401,322

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

