Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 401,322
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61429 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place December 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (9)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (8)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (34)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (19)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (9)
- Westfälische (5)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search