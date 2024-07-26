Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 222,219

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
