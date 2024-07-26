Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1900 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 222,219
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4539 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
