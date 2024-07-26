Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 327,061

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • GGN (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 2 Mark 1899 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

