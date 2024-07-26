Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1899 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 327,061
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6101 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- GGN (1)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (9)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (13)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
867 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1899 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search