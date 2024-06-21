Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 87,442

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2485 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
