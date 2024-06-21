Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1898 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 87,442
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2485 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
