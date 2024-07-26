Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 213,520
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33831 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Katz (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (12)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- WAG (4)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search