Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 213,520

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33831 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

