Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 106,750
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1894
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1894 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (4)
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1894 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search