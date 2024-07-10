Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 106,750

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1894 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1894 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1894 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark
