Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 106,750

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
For the sale of 2 Mark 1892 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

