Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1892 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 106,750
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1892 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
