Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,219

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1888 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

