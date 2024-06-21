Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1888 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,219
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (14)
- Höhn (7)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (26)
- Lanz München (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (19)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1888 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
