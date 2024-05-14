Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 74,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4085 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,750. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (9)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (12)
- WAG (8)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1880 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search