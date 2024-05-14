Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 74,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4085 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,750. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1880 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

