2 Mark 1880 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4085 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,750. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

