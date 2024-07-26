Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 763,927

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2004.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search