Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 763,927
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2004.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (15)
- Numis.be (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
