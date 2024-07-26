2 Mark 1877 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2004.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (12) XF (21) VF (15) F (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (4)

