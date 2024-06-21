Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,739,039

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3625 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2998 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

