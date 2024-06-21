Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,739,039
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3625 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2998 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
