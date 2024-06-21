2 Mark 1876 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3625 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (12) AU (30) XF (45) VF (38) F (10) No grade (26) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) VF20 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Busso Peus (10)

CNG (2)

Coinhouse (2)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (9)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (2)

Holmasto (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Inasta (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (3)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (34)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numisbalt (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (4)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (24)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (21)

UBS (1)

WAG (10)