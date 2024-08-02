Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,567

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1913 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30010 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Frühwald - April 12, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
