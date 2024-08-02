Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,975
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1912 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
