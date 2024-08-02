Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,975

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1912 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

