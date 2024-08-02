10 Mark 1912 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (8) AU (60) XF (48) VF (2) G (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (5) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) G4 (1) PF65 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (4) NGC (3) ANACS (5)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (14)

Heritage (6)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Künker (49)

Möller (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Palombo (1)

Rapp (1)

SINCONA (3)

Teutoburger (14)

UBS (6)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (1)