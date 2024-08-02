Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,488
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7517 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,250. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (22)
- Möller (3)
- Rapp (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3689 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3910 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1911 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
