Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,488

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7517 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,250. Bidding took place October 11, 2001.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (22)
  • Möller (3)
  • Rapp (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3689 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3910 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Rapp - November 25, 2014
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

