Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,649

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (13)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (21)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (22)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (83)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (19)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (17)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 512 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1910 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1910 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search