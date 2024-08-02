Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1910 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,649
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2634 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
