Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 86,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (243)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
