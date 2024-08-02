Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120,902

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8592 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Frühwald - September 15, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1906 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

