Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1906 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 120,902
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8592 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (14)
- Heritage (7)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (49)
- Leu (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (11)
- SINCONA (8)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (14)
- UBS (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- WAG (13)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1906 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search