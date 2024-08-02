Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 95,932
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 591 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (24)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (4)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (5)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search