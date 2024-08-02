Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 95,932

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 591 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
815 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - August 7, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

