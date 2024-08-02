Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 149,240

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2617 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1904 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

