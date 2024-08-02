Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1904 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 149,240
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2617 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1904 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
