Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 109,450

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30007 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,169. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 375 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
