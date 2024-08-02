Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1903 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 109,450
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30007 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,169. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 8
