Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,409

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

