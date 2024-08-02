Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1902 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,409
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 151 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
