Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 91,248
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5851 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
