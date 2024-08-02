Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 91,248

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5851 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (41)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (12)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search