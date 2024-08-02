10 Mark 1900 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1598 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.

