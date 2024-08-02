Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1900 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,598
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1900 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1598 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (28)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 4
