Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 256,063

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21407 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

