Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1898 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 256,063
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21407 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,840. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
