10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1897 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9362 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

