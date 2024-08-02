Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 69,904
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1897
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1897 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9362 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1897 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
