Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 69,904

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1897 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9362 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
390 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1897 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1897 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

