10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 51,720
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7155 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1896 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
