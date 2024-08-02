Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,720

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7155 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction GINZA - June 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1896 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1896 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

