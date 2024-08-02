Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 183,157

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6164 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Numis Poland - August 4, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Numis Poland - August 4, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date August 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1893 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

