10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6164 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

