10 Mark 1893 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 183,157
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6164 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date August 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
