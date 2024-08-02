Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 110,003

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1891 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9334 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1891 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

