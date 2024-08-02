Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 110,003
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1891 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9334 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
361 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
