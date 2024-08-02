10 Mark 1891 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1891 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9334 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

