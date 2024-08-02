10 Mark 1888 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30004 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

