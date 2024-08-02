Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1888 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 122,036
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30004 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (7)
- Bereska (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (21)
- Möller (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (13)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (7)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 251 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1888 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search