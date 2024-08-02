Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1881 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 195,851
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1881
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1881 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (8)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (21)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (5)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- WAG (16)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1881 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
