10 Mark 1881 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1881 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 605 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

