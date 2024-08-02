Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,169

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12060 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1880 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search