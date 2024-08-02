Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1880 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,169
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1880 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12060 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1880 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
