10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (19) VF (48)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (9)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (3)

Künker (19)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (4)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (3)

WAG (5)

WCN (1)