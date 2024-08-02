Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 98,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1879
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (19)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search