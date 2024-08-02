Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 98,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1879 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (19)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1879 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1879 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

