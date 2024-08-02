Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1878 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 235,799
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.
Сondition
