10 Mark 1878 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

