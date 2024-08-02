10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (25) VF (43) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (4)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (17)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (9)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)