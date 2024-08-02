Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 159,330

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (17)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

