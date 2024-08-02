Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1877 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 159,330
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1163 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
