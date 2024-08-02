Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1876 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 135,760
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (432)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6283 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
