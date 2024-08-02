Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 338,679
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1875 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
