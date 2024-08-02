Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 338,679

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (12)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (28)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (7)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (19)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (12)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 220 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1875 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search