10 Mark 1875 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1875 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

