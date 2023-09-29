Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt". Silver Wedding. No Mint Mark (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Silver Wedding. No Mint Mark

Obverse Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" Silver Wedding No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" Silver Wedding No Mint Mark - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt". Silver Wedding. No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
