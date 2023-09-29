Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt". Silver Wedding. No Mint Mark (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Silver Wedding. No Mint Mark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt". Silver Wedding. No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
