Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt". Silver Wedding. No Mint Mark (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt". Silver Wedding. No Mint Mark. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1)