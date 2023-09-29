Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt". Silver Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Silver Wedding

Obverse Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" Silver Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" Silver Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt". Silver Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 7761 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5070 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
11789 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Germany 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search