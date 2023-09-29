Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt". Silver Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt". Silver Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 7761 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

