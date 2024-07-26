Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt". Silver Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Silver Wedding

Obverse 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" Silver Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" Silver Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (760)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" with mark A. Silver Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6461 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

