5 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt". Silver Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (760)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" with mark A. Silver Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6461 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
