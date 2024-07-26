Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt". 25th years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 25th years of the reign

Obverse 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" 25th years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" 25th years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (369)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1896 "Anhalt" with mark A. 25th years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1220 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (5)
  • BAC (20)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (17)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (35)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (21)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (126)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (33)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (17)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (7)
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1465 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1896 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1896 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search