Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt". 25th years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 25th years of the reign
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (369)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1896 "Anhalt" with mark A. 25th years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1220 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1465 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1896 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
