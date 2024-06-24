3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt". Silver Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" with mark A. Silver Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (150) UNC (199) AU (302) XF (241) VF (19) F (2) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (6) MS65 (9) MS64 (26) MS63 (25) MS62 (7) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) PF67 (2) PF66 (4) PF65 (7) PF64 (12) PF63 (11) PF62 (8) PF61 (2) CAMEO (28) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service PCGS (63) NGC (55) CCG (1) ANACS (5)

