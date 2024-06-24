Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt". Silver Wedding (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Silver Wedding
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (935)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" with mark A. Silver Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9550 RUB
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
