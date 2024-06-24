Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt". Silver Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Silver Wedding

Obverse 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" Silver Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" Silver Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (935)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Anhalt" with mark A. Silver Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9550 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search