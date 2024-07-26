Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (345)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • BAC (13)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (10)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (17)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (25)
  • Katz (10)
  • Kroha (7)
  • Künker (52)
  • Leu (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (39)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (25)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 87 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search