Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (345)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1222 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
