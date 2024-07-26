Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (367)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4494 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction NOONANS - June 20, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
