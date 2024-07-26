Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1909 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (367)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Anhalt" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4494 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
