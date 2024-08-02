20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1904 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (34) UNC (17) AU (66) XF (205) VF (48) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) PF65 (7) PF64 (8) PF63 (1) PF62 (4) PF60 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (11) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (25) PCGS (8) GENI (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (2)

Busso Peus (8)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (31)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (3)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (14)

Grün (27)

Heritage (10)

Hess Divo (4)

HIRSCH (11)

Höhn (9)

Katz (3)

Künker (123)

Lanz München (1)

Leu (2)

Möller (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (3)

Rapp (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (18)

Sonntag (5)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (27)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (25)

V. GADOURY (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (16)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)