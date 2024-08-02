Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (371)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1904 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1726 $
Price in auction currency 1610 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF60 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
