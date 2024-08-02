Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Frederick II (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (371)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1904 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30003 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,640. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1726 $
Price in auction currency 1610 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF60 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1904 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 20 Mark 1904 "Anhalt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

