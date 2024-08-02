20 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,931. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (11) AU (40) XF (136) VF (50) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (3) CAMEO (5) Service NGC (11) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Chaponnière (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (19)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (25)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (5)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (4)

Künker (83)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rapp (2)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (10)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (16)

Sonntag (4)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (18)

UBS (14)

V. GADOURY (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (7)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)