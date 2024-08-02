Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,931. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1790 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
