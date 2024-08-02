Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,931. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1790 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
