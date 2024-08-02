Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1790 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
