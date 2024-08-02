Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Frederick I (Duke of Anhalt)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (202)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1790 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

