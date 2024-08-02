20 Mark 1896 A "Anhalt" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Anhalt" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5196 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (3) AU (32) XF (96) VF (56) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (6) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (3) NGC (9)

Seller All companies

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Auction World (2)

Aurea (1)

Baldwin's (2)

Busso Peus (3)

Chaponnière (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (19)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (5)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (5)

Künker (76)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Palombo (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (6)

Sonntag (5)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (10)

WAG (16)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)